Tendulkar shares emotional note for son Arjun on IPL debut

AFP
17 April, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 01:01 pm

AFP
17 April, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 01:01 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League debut on Sunday bowling for Mumbai Indians, the team once captained by his illustrious batsman father Sachin Tendulkar.

Standing at over six feet (1.83 metres) tall, the 23-year-old left-hander was given the new ball in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Arjun went wicketless in his two overs, giving away 17 runs, in a match that Mumbai won and his proud father wrote an emotional note on social media.

"Arjun today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer," Tendulkar tweeted.

"As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back."

Tendulkar added: "You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"

The youngster joined five-time IPL winners Mumbai in 2021 -- making his T20 debut for the state team the same year -- but this was the first time he had been picked for the franchise.

The paceman has played seven first-class matches for Goa, after shifting bases to the western state last year.

His father, who has almost god-like status in cricket-mad India, began his career with Mumbai state's junior team before being picked for the senior side at the age of 15.

He won his first cap for India in 1989 before going on to become the highest Test scorer of all time as well as the first player to score 100 international centuries. He retired in 2013.

