Tendulkar, Lara honoured with gates at Sydney Cricket Ground

AFP
24 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 12:26 pm

The Australian cricket team enter the field via the Don Bradman Gates, with the visitors now coming through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates.

24 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 12:26 pm
Photo: SCG
Photo: SCG

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara joined Donald Bradman on Monday in having a set of gates named in their honour at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with all visiting players passing through them to access the field of play.

The gates were unveiled to mark Indian great Tendulkar's 50th birthday and 30 years since West Indies legend Lara's 277 at the stadium -- the first of his 34 Test centuries.

The Australian cricket team enter the field via the Don Bradman Gates, with the visitors now coming through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India," said Tendulkar, who played five Tests there, averaging 157.

"I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92."

Lara said that he was "deeply honoured".

"The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia," said Lara, who played four times at the ground, with his 277 the highlight.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley called it a "fitting and timely gesture".

"Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams, but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground for generations to come," he said.
 

