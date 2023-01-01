Ten Hag on Ronaldo transfer: 'I don't talk about past, let's talk about future'

Cristiano Ronaldo received all he wanted in the protracted story surrounding his departure from Manchester United, including months of unsatisfactory behavior, a public TV interview, and finally a release from his contract. Many claimed that Ronaldo wanted to compete in one final Champions League match because he still had greatness in him.

However, the 37-year-old used the controversy around him to land a contract with Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League, destroying any dreams of his playing for a prominent European team for the remainder of the current season and beyond.

The enormous contract and the business agreement that went along with it effectively meant that Ronaldo would be paid an incredible sum of 200 million euros, of which 75 million euros would reportedly be his yearly contract alone.

After Manchester United defeated Wolves in the English Premier League, manager Erik Ten Hag, with whom Ronaldo had a tense relationship, was holding a press conference. When his former player joined Al-Nassr, he was questioned about it.

"I don't talk about the past, let's talk about the future. We made a good step today. First time we are in the top four, but it means nothing because it is a long way to go. We have to live from game to game, get in the position to win something," said Ten Hag.

When Ten Hag said that Ronaldo made the decision to leave and that he had always worked to make the aging star as useful to Manchester United as possible, he had earlier pronounced the Ronaldo controversy to be ended.