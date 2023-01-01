Ten Hag on Ronaldo transfer: 'I don't talk about past, let's talk about future'

Sports

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:57 pm

Related News

Ten Hag on Ronaldo transfer: 'I don't talk about past, let's talk about future'

After Manchester United defeated Wolves in the English Premier League, manager Erik Ten Hag, with whom Ronaldo had a tense relationship, was holding a press conference. When his former player joined Al-Nassr, he was questioned about it.

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:57 pm
Ten Hag on Ronaldo transfer: &#039;I don&#039;t talk about past, let&#039;s talk about future&#039;

Cristiano Ronaldo received all he wanted in the protracted story surrounding his departure from Manchester United, including months of unsatisfactory behavior, a public TV interview, and finally a release from his contract. Many claimed that Ronaldo wanted to compete in one final Champions League match because he still had greatness in him. 

However, the 37-year-old used the controversy around him to land a contract with Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League, destroying any dreams of his playing for a prominent European team for the remainder of the current season and beyond.

The enormous contract and the business agreement that went along with it effectively meant that Ronaldo would be paid an incredible sum of 200 million euros, of which 75 million euros would reportedly be his yearly contract alone.

After Manchester United defeated Wolves in the English Premier League, manager Erik Ten Hag, with whom Ronaldo had a tense relationship, was holding a press conference. When his former player joined Al-Nassr, he was questioned about it.

"I don't talk about the past, let's talk about the future. We made a good step today. First time we are in the top four, but it means nothing because it is a long way to go. We have to live from game to game, get in the position to win something," said Ten Hag.

When Ten Hag said that Ronaldo made the decision to leave and that he had always worked to make the aging star as useful to Manchester United as possible, he had earlier pronounced the Ronaldo controversy to be ended.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Erik ten Hag

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

6h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

6h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

6h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

21h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

20h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh