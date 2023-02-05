Ten Hag fumes over Casemiro red card in Man United win

Sports

AFP
05 February, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 02:09 pm

Related News

Ten Hag fumes over Casemiro red card in Man United win

Just prior to his goal, Schlupp had shoved United winger Antony off the pitch, sparking a fight involving both sets of players which ended with Casemiro receiving a straight red card for violent conduct.

AFP
05 February, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 02:09 pm
Ten Hag fumes over Casemiro red card in Man United win

Erik ten Hag criticised "inconsistent" VAR after Manchester United's Casemiro was the only player sent off following a mass brawl in Saturday's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Bruno Fernandes' early penalty and a Marcus Rashford strike put United on course for a 13th successive home win in all competitions.

But Ten Hag's team had to survive a nervous finale at Old Trafford after Brazil midfielder Casemiro was dismissed before Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp scored to reduce the deficit.

Just prior to his goal, Schlupp had shoved United winger Antony off the pitch, sparking a fight involving both sets of players which ended with Casemiro receiving a straight red card for violent conduct.

Referee Andre Marriner was advised to check the pitchside monitor by the VAR to review images of Casemiro grabbing Palace's Will Hughes by the throat.

"It was a really high level first 70 minutes until the incident takes place and then you see this team stands for each other," Ten Hag said.

"I see two teams fighting each other, I see two teams where players, several players, are crossing the line and then one player is picked out and sent off. For me, that's not right."

"It's such a good spirit for the team and they don't accept when a player from us can be badly injured. That is the way Antony got treated.

"This team sticks together, but of course you have to control your emotions, but it's really difficult in such a moment.

"Then I see two teams fighting each other, I see two teams where players, several players, are crossing the line and then one player is picked out and sent off. For me, that's not right."

United's victory consolidated their grip on third place in the Premier League.

Gloss was taken off the result by Casemiro's red card and Ten Hag said Schlupp took a "big risk" by shoving Antony off the pitch, saying he could have been "badly injured".

The Dutchman also claimed Palace's Jordan Ayew should have "definitely" been sent off for his actions in the fight that followed, with the recent lack of VAR consistency infuriating him.

"You bring it up, but that was one of the players who did even worse, I would say, than Casemiro," Ten Hag said of Ayew.

"With Casemiro, you freeze the moment and he's crossing the line there, but I do definitely.

"You have to be consistent as a VAR. Last week we missed Christian Eriksen (who is out for three months) by a bad foul. No interference from VAR.

"In Crystal Palace (last month), (Jean-Phillipe) Mateta is elbowing (Lisandro) Martinez, he is running for two weeks with a mark on his eyebrow and (VAR's) not interfering. I see this is not right."

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was also furious with the officiating.

Vieira stormed straight over to Marriner at full-time, but, asked what he said to the officials, he replied: "I don't want to talk about it."

Football

Erik ten Hag / manchester united / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong never ceases to surprise with their vibrant ensemble perfect for Fagun looks. Photo: Courtesy

Say it with Colours

3h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

5h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

2h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

1h | TBS Round Table
One meal at Tk 20

One meal at Tk 20

53m | TBS Stories
International award at the age of 23

International award at the age of 23

1h | TBS Entertainment
The struggling life of potters in Bikrampur

The struggling life of potters in Bikrampur

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain