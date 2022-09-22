Temba Bavuma feels 'let down and disappointed' at SA20 snub

The auction for the SA20 T20 tournament, scheduled to take place in January next year, took place on September 20 with Tristan Stubbs fetching the most money (Rand 9.2 million; USD 520,000 approx.) from Sunrisers Eastern Cape. While a great many South Africa stars were in demand at the auction, two of their leading players – and national captains – Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar remained unsold. Bavuma fetching no buyers shocked fans and former cricketers alike, as the right-handed batter is the side's skipper in ODIs and T20Is.

Now, Bavuma himself has expressed his "disappointment" over the development, insisting that he felt "let down" at remaining unsold in the auction.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't have any feelings of disappointment," Bavuma said on Thursday, as South Africa prepare to fly to India for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

"Obviously one expected to play a role in the tournament. But it's not just me, it's Andile [Phehlukwayo] too, a man who's played a lot of white ball cricket for South Africa.

"From my side, there are feelings of disappointment."

Bavuma insisted that he doesn't feel "entitled" to be picked in the auction but stated that he is calming himself down to not make extended statements over his snub. The South Africa captain said that the priority for him, as well as the national side, is the upcoming tour of India and the T20 World Cup.

"I almost feel let down in a way. I don't think it comes down to any entitlement on my side," he said.

"I also have to caution myself from delving too deep into it. It's probably not the right time. As much as I want to perhaps speak about the issue too, it's not the right time. Our focus is India and the T20 World Cup.

"Again, I'm cautioning myself to delve too deep into the matter. Whenever the right time comes, I'll look more into it. I feel disappointed and let down," said Bavuma.