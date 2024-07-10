Teenager Yamal coy over 'dream come true' wonder strike

Sports

Reuters
10 July, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 02:48 pm

Related News

Teenager Yamal coy over 'dream come true' wonder strike

Sixteen-year-old Yamal eclipsed Brazilian great Pele to become the youngest player to score in a World Cup or Euros with a stunning 21st-minute strike that sailed into the top corner, helping Spain come from a goal down to beat France 2-1.

Reuters
10 July, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 02:48 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Spain teenager Lamine Yamal on Tuesday sought to play down excitement over his wonder goal against France, but said reaching the European Championship final was a dream come true for him - and his mother too.

Sixteen-year-old Yamal eclipsed Brazilian great Pele to become the youngest player to score in a World Cup or Euros with a stunning 21st-minute strike that sailed into the top corner, helping Spain come from a goal down to beat France 2-1.

He was asked how he felt about scoring what could be the goal of Euro 2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I'm really happy for the victory and for getting to the final. I don't know if it's the best goal of the tournament but it's the most special for me because getting to a final with the national team in the Euros is something super special for me," he told reporters.

With his creativity, pace and panache, Yamal has glittered as part of a Spain side who have won all their six matches at Euro 2024. They are now within reach of a record-breaking fourth Euros title.

His coach Luis de la Fuente described Yamal's goal as "a touch of genius".

Yamal was asked if he was aware he had become an icon of the tournament and said it did not matter what people thought of his individual contribution.

"I try not to look at that too much. I don't know if I'm the icon or not. That doesn't really help anything on the pitch. I need to help my team, that's what I try to do and that's what I tried to do today," he said.

"I was really happy after the final whistle. It's a dream come true, reaching a final with the senior national team."

He added: "Even my mum said it was her dream too. So I'm really happy that was my goal against France, my first goal against France, in a semi-final."

Yamal's goal and defeat of France was the perfect reply to an earlier remark by French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who had reportedly said the impressive Yamal would have to do much more against Les Bleus if he wanted to play in the final.

Yamal during the match ran to a television camera yelling "speak now, speak now".

He was asked who he was talking to, but declined to say.

"The person I'm talking about, this person will know who this person is," he said.

Football

Lamine Yamal / Spain Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

4h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

3h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Anti-quota protest: Students block Rajshahi-Dhaka highway

Anti-quota protest: Students block Rajshahi-Dhaka highway

23m | Videos
Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
Quota reform: SC orders 1-month status quo on HC verdict

Quota reform: SC orders 1-month status quo on HC verdict

1h | Videos
Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali become ministers in UK's new government

Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali become ministers in UK's new government

2h | Videos