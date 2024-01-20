Teenager Noskova stuns top seed Swiatek at Australian Open

Sports

Reuters
20 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 06:52 pm

Related News

Teenager Noskova stuns top seed Swiatek at Australian Open

The Pole, more accustomed to breezing past opponents with the odd "bagel" or 6-0 scoreline thrown in, had struggled in Melbourne, enduring a first-set tiebreak in her opener against Sofia Kenin before fighting back from the brink of defeat to oust Danielle Collins last time out.

Reuters
20 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 06:52 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open on Saturday, losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the third round as her bid for a maiden Melbourne Park title and fifth Grand Slam trophy fell apart.

The Pole, more accustomed to breezing past opponents with the odd "bagel" or 6-0 scoreline thrown in, had struggled in Melbourne, enduring a first-set tiebreak in her opener against Sofia Kenin before fighting back from the brink of defeat to oust Danielle Collins last time out.

Noskova, 19, emerged as a tricky third-round opponent with three top-10 wins under her belt, but Swiatek looked in no mood to be dragged into another dogfight as she broke in the sixth game and held to love in the next to take charge.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 22-year-old barely let the intensity drop after taking the first set as she forced Melbourne Park debutant Noskova into uncomfortable positions in the second by working the angles and launching big forehands.

But the Czech held firm, responding with some explosive hitting of her own and breaking en route to levelling up the contest before heaping the pressure on the four-times major champion to take a 2-1 lead in the decider.

Swiatek looked to have composed herself during a brief pause in play as doctors attended to a sick supporter in the crowd and broke back, but Noskova did not relent and got her nose in front again to close out the match on serve and complete a huge upset.

Others

Australian Open / Iga Swiatek

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

3h | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

11h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

11h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

1h | Videos
If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

19m | Videos
FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

2h | Videos
How online transactions can be secured

How online transactions can be secured

2h | Videos