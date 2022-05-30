Teenager Alcaraz crushes Khachanov to reach quarter-finals

Sports

Reuters
30 May, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 12:46 pm

Related News

Teenager Alcaraz crushes Khachanov to reach quarter-finals

The 19-year-old, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, became the youngest male player in 29 years to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals after also making the US Open last eight.

Reuters
30 May, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 12:46 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz pummelled Karen Khachanov into submission in a 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory on Sunday to reach the French Open quarter-finals and stretch his winning run to 14 matches.

The 19-year-old, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, became the youngest male player in 29 years to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals after also making the US Open last eight.

"It has been a great match from my side. I played really well from the beginning until the end of the match," he said. "I knew I had to be really focused from the beginning."

"I expected the level that I played. I started really well and I kept the level for the whole match. I am very happy with it."

He needed just 29 minutes to storm through the first set with his special mix of raw power, punishing forehands and deft drop shots that made his 26-year-old opponent look old.

Khachanov, the world number 25 and a quarter-finalist in Paris in 2019, managed to hold serve early in the second set but the Spaniard broke him at 3-3, and never looked back.

The pair traded breaks midway through the third set on a chilly and overcast evening in the French capital but it was Alcaraz who pulled ahead with yet another break after an eye-popping 'tweener' lob over the tall Russian.

He wobbled a bit at the end, wasting five match points on Khachanov's serve, but that only delayed the inevitable by one game, as he sealed victory on his serve minutes later.

World number six Alcaraz, who now has a 19-1 win-loss record on clay this season after winning back-to-back titles in Barcelona and Madrid in April and May, will next face third seed Alexander Zverev, who beat qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles in straight sets.

"Sasha (Zverev) is playing a great game. He is really aggressive and it will be a tough match," Alcaraz said. "Best of five against him will be tough. He has beaten great players in Grand Slams."

"I like to play tough, close matches so it is going to be a good match."

Should the stars align for Alcaraz, he could eventually take on either world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic or 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal in the last four.

Others

French Open / Carlos Alcaraz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

2h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

1h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

4h | Panorama
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

16h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

17h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

17h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh