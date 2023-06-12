Tector beats Shanto, Babar to become ICC Men's Player of the Month for May

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:04 pm

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:04 pm
Photo: ESPNCricinfo
Photo: ESPNCricinfo

After an outstanding month in May, Harry Tector was chosen as the ICC Men's Player of the Month. This is Ireland's first Men's POTM honor. His opponents included Bangladesh's young rising batter Najmul Hossain Shanto and Pakistan's superstar Babar Azam.

Despite the unfortunate conclusion to Ireland's Super League season, 23-year-old Tector persisted in demonstrating why he is the team's present and future.

Tector roared in the second ODI against Bangladesh to smash a career-best 140 from just 113 balls with seven fours and an astounding 10 sixes after reaching 21* before the rain began to fall during the first ODI against Bangladesh in Chelmsford.

Tector's accomplishments were all the more astounding because when he entered the field in the seventh over, his team was suffering at 16/2, but by the time he was dismissed at the end of the 42nd, the match had been turned around.

Ireland reached 319 in the 45-over innings because to Tector and George Dockrell (74* from 47 balls), but Bangladesh, partly thanks to fellow nominee Najmul Hossain Shanto, raced away with the victory.

The batsman from Ireland furthered his reputation after scoring 45 runs off of 48 balls in Bangladesh's third ODI.

"I'm delighted with the Award and would like to thank those who voted for me, however, cricket is a team sport first-and-foremost, so the Award is more a reflection on the performances and progress of the Ireland Men's squad," said Tector.

"Without the support of Heinrich [Malan], Andrew [Balbirnie] and the dedicated group of coaches and players I work with, I wouldn't have been able to win this Award.

"While Laura [Delany] and Eimear [Richardson] have won the Women's equivalent, this is the first time an Irish player has picked up the Men's Award. While a personal privilege, I believe it won't be too much longer until more Irish players are being recognised this way.

"Thanks to the ICC - but I'm sure you'll understand that this will only be a brief moment of reflection as we have a crucial Qualifier starting in a matter of days, and our focus will be solely on that over the coming weeks."

