Tector 140 takes Ireland to 319/6 in 45 overs against Bangladesh

Bangladesh batters have their work cut out as they have been given a stiff target of 320 in 45 overs to win the second ODI in Chelmsford against Ireland.

Harry Tector (140 off 113) played an absolute masterclass of knock. It was the highest score for him in ODIs.

Tamim Iqbal won the toss and chose to field first in overcast conditions. Hasan Mahmud bowled a terrific opening spell, constantly taking the ball past the outside edge of the batters. The odd one nipped back and one of such balls led to the undoing of Paul Stirling (0 off 2) as Mushfiqur Rahim took a catch diving to his weaker side.

Stephen Doheny was dismissed by Hasan too. The pacer this time induced the outside-edge of the batter and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a great catch at backward point.

Harry Tector joined skipper Andy Balbirnie after the fall of the second wicket. They started a bit cautiously but soon picked up the pace as batting began to get easier. Balbirnie scored 42 off 57 and added 98 off 104 with Tector who went pretty much run-a-ball in the partnership.

Lorcan Tucker (16 off 11) started off brilliantly with three fours but his innings was short-lived as he became Shoriful Islam's second victim. Curtis Campher too couldn't hang around for long.

At 167 for five, Ireland needed someone to support a rampant Tector who had already picked up his half-century.

Tector and Dockrell forged an extraordinary partnership of 115 off just 11.2 overs with both of them going great guns. Tector notched up his fourth hundred in ODIs off 93 balls and cut loose after that. The right-hander scored 40 off the 20 balls he faced after the hundred.

Tector hit 10 sixes in the innings and five of them came against left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. Shoriful too leaked runs against him, getting hit for three sixes. They were the two most expensive bowlers for the visitors.

Ireland smacked 123 off the last 10 overs and a lot of credit for that goes to Dockrell. He hit the ball cleanly both of pacers and spinners and was unbeaten on 74 off 47. Mark Adair played a cameo of 20* off 8.