Technical consultant Sridharan Sriram turns up at Sher-E-Bangla on arrival in Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 06:03 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Sridharan Sriram, the newly appointed technical consultant of the Bangladesh T20I team, arrived in Dhaka on Sunday. The former India international reached Dhaka at around 2 pm. Upon his arrival in Bangladesh, Sriram headed straight to Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur where an intra-squad match was going involving the players making the squad for the Asia Cup. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Sriram as the technical consultant of the T20I team through an official statement on Friday.

Sriram's involvement with Cricket Australia started in 2015 when he was part of the coaching staff of Australia A that toured India. Sriram has worked with the Australia national team for six years, predominantly as a spin coach. He left his job as Australia's assistant coach recently to focus on his coaching career in India. The former slow left arm bowler also worked as a batting and spin bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

"We wanted someone who is involved with T20 cricket and has a wealth of experience. He has worked in the IPL and in Australia for a long time. The World Cup is in Australia and it prompted us to have him," BCB president Nazmul Hassan said on Friday.

"When [Sridharan] Sriram comes, he will have some input since he works a lot with T20 teams. And as he hailed from Asia, our culture is similar. It will also be easy to talk or communicate. We will definitely see a change after a he comes," an optimistic Khaled Mahmud, the team director, mentioned on Saturday.

