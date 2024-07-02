Tearful Ronaldo admits he 'failed' Portugal against Slovenia

"You cannot explain this. It goes from eight to 80. We had the chance to go ahead. I failed. Oblak defended it. I need to see it again, I don’t know if I hit it right or not."

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he let Portugal down during their Euro 2024 last 16 tie with Slovenia.

The Selecao only just advanced to the quarter-finals after they were held to a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes of football, ultimately prevailing 3-0 following a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa was the hero for Portugal, saving all three of Slovenia's spot kicks.

Ronaldo, however, had the chance to kill the tie in extra-time when Portugal were awarded a penalty, but his effort was tipped onto the post by Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, which reduced the forward to tears.

The 39-year-old made amends by scoring Portugal's first penalty in the shootout, with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva also slotting home to send Roberto Martinez's side through.

Speaking to reporters post-match, an emotional Ronaldo, who burst into tears after Oblak saved his effort, opened up on a whirlwind evening in Frankfurt.

"At first I was sad, now I am overjoyed," he said. "This is football. This is what football gives you.

"You cannot explain this. It goes from eight to 80. We had the chance to go ahead. I failed. Oblak defended it. I need to see it again, I don't know if I hit it right or not.

"I feel sad but happy as well. It's important to enjoy progressing. We're doing a great job, we're here to the bitter end.

"We had more chances, we deserved this."

Portugal will face France in the quarter-finals on Friday night. Les Bleus beat Belgium 1-0 in their last 16 tie earlier on Monday, with a late Jan Vertonghen own goal all that separated the two sides.

This will be the third successive European Championship in which Portugal and France have met. The Selecao won the 2016 final, thanks to Eder's extra-time goal, while they played out a 2-2 draw at the delayed Euro 2020.

