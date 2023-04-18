'Teams have to accept human errors': CCDM chairman on umpiring in DPL

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 03:57 pm

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unhappy with a leg-before call a few days ago and was seen showing the video to his teammate Shakib Al Hasan. He also complained to the match referee over the decision. But it was of no avail as he had to pay a fine.

Photo: Prime Bank CC
Photo: Prime Bank CC

There has been a lot of talk about the quality of umpiring in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the country's premier List A tournament. Cricketers like former national team skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said he was disappointed with the on-field umpiring. 

Players, of course, cannot challenge on-field decisions as there is no DRS and third umpire, making the job of the on-field umpires even more difficult. Fans on social media, though, have been vocal about the umpiring errors that they spotted.

But on Tuesday, Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman M Salahuddin Ahmed said there has been no feedback on umpiring from any clubs. 

"No feedback on umpiring from any clubs. We received a few complaints regarding water and generators in one or two venues, but nothing else," he said. 

Six new umpires are officiating this season and Salahuddin said it wouldn't be right to expect them to be hundred percent correct all the time and teams have to accept the "human errors".

"You can't expect 100% results from new umires from day one," he said. "What we have seen is the umpiring committee has supported us tremendously last season. And they are providing all-out effort and support to complete the league. There will be human errors, everyone has to accept that. They will gain experience from human errors and hopefully won't repeat the same mistake in future. That's all we can say."

