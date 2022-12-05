Teams focused on World Cup, not politics, had easier passage to last 16: Arsène Wenger

Sports

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 08:15 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 08:19 am

Related News

Teams focused on World Cup, not politics, had easier passage to last 16: Arsène Wenger

The Qatar World Cup has seen an unusual amount of political discussion from teams.

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 08:15 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 08:19 am
FILE PHOTO: Laureus World Sports Awards - Salle des Etoiles, Monaco - February 18, 2019 Arsene Wenger poses as he arrives at the ceremony. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Laureus World Sports Awards - Salle des Etoiles, Monaco - February 18, 2019 Arsene Wenger poses as he arrives at the ceremony. Reuters

The outcome of the World Cup group stages showed the teams that advanced without complication were those best prepared mentally and not distracted by political issues, according to former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger.

Referring to shock exits by Germany, Belgium and Denmark, Wenger, speaking during a technical analysis of the group stages by world governing body FIFA, said it was notable the teams that focused on football and started well, like Brazil, France and England, had easier passage to the last 16.

"The teams who were not disappointing in their first game performance - because when you got to the World Cup you know you have not to lose the first game - are the teams with experience, they have results ....they played well in first game," Wenger said on Sunday.

"The teams as well who were mentally ready and had the mindset to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations."

The Qatar World Cup has seen an unusual amount of political discussion from teams, with some voicing concerns about the host's treatment of migrant labour, its approach to LGBT rights and FIFA's threats to penalise players for political statements.

Germany's football federation was the most vocal in pressing for anti-discrimination "OneLove" armbands to be worn by players and said "extreme blackmail" led to Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Wales, England and Switzerland abandoning plans to wear them.

Before their surprise opening defeat by Japan, the German team posed for a pre-match photo with their hands on their mouths, alluding to them being silenced by FIFA.

Denmark also made a stand over the armbands and last month wanted to use training kit with slogans in support for human rights.

Speculation had swirled over a threat by Denmark to withdraw from FIFA over the armbands, which its federation dismissed as a media misunderstanding.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Arsene Wenger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

50m | Brands
Photo: Collected

When your home appliances can 'think' for themselves

50m | Brands
A nurse giving neonatal training to mothers, newborns, and their relatives at the SCANU at Shishu Hospital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Noora Health: Training family members to care for a patient 

1h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

FIFA World Cup: The silent battle of jersey sponsors

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

10h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

11h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

11h | Videos
Tiebreakers both happy and painful

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence