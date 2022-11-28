Team USA cut short press conference after criticism from journalist over doctoring of Iran flag

The pre-game press conference for the FIFA World Cup was interrupted short by Team USA because they received criticism from an Iranian journalist for altering Iran's flag.

The US Soccer Federation on Sunday displayed the Iranian flag without the Islamic Republic of Iran insignia, which caused unease. The Iranian flag's insignia was taken off from the US men's team's banner on their Twitter account. On US's Facebook and Instagram profiles, the same thing was done.

According to the AP news agency, US defenders Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman received numerous inquiries regarding Iran's present human rights situation. After a comment from Iranian journalist Shervin Taheri, Team Director of Communications Michael Kammarman concluded the media briefing.