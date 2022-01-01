Team India fined, docked WTC point for slow over-rate in first Test against SA

Team India, who scripted history on Thursday by becoming the first Asian team to beat South Africa in a Test match in Centurion, have been fined 20 per cent of its match fee and docked a point in the World Test Championship (WTC) for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test of the three-match series.

India beat South Africa by 113 runs at the SuperSport Park, a win that ended the hosts' seven-match winning streak and inflicted their only third defeat at the venue.

Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the visitors fell an over short of the target with allowances taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, the ICC said in a statement.

In addition, as per Article 16.11 of the ICC Men's World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the sancation. Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele levelled the charge.

According to the ICC, India will be losing one point from their World Test Championship tally due to this offence.

India solidified their position with the Centurion win to stand fourth with a win percentage of 64.28, but owing to the slow-over rate offence, their percentage now stands 63.09. South Africa, on the other end, are yet to open their account in the ongoing cycle where Australia and Sri Lanka stand atop with three and two wins respectively in their campaign this cycle.