TBS Transfer Roundup: Ronaldo to stay at Juventus

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved says Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the club this season.

Ronaldo has been linked to a move away from the Serie A giants this summer after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

Nedved, however, says the 36-year-old is going nowhere and will come back from his summer holiday at the start of next week.

Villa to offer Grealish new deal

Aston Villa are set to offer Manchester City-linked midfielder Jack Grealish a lucrative new deal - according to The Sun.

The Lions are willing to break their club record and hand the 25-year-old a £200,000 per week deal, which would make him one of the top earners in the Premier League.

Grealish still has four years remaining on his current deal, but City are planning to launch a £100 million bid for the England international this summer.

Bayern interested in Werner

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich - according to Football Insider.

New Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann is eager to reunite with the former RB Leipzig striker at Allianz Arena this summer.

It has been suggested that Chelsea could cash in on Werner, who only managed to score six goals in 35 Premier League outings in 2020-21.

Griezmann keen on Juve switch

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is keen on a move to Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Serie A giants have already made contact with the Blaugrana over a possible deal for the Frenchman.

Barca are ready to sell Griezmann as they continue to try and reduce their wage bill and re-sign club captain Lionel Messi.

Wilson joins Fulham from Liverpool

Harry Wilson has completed a £12 million move to Fulham, signing a four-year contract.

Liverpool will receive 15 per cent of any transfer fee should the Craven Cottage side sell him on.

Tottenham target £50m Martial as Man Utd want to sell

Tottenham are interested in signing Anthony Martial from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking to offload the France international for around £50 million and The Daily Star claims Spurs would be happy to take him, but the fee and his wages may put him out of their reach.