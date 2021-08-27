TBS Transfer Roundup: Ronaldo arrival at City could mean Sterling exit

Cristiano Ronaldo missed training with Juventus on Friday morning as rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester City continue to intensify.

Goal can confirm the Portugal star skipped the session ahead of his side's Serie A clash against Empoli as he looks to seal a permanent move back to the Premier League.

PSG target Richarlison if Mbappe joins Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain will try to sign Richarlison from Everton to replace Kylian Mbappe should he join Real Madrid, Sky Sports reports.

The Spanish giants are pushing to sign the France international before the close of the transfer window and have reportedly made an improved bid for him.

PSG do not want to let Mbappe go, but have identified Everton forward Richarlison as the preferred candidate to replace him should they be forced to accept Madrid's offer.

Tottenham ready to sign Barca wonderkid Ilaix

Tottenham are leading the chase for one of Barcelona's best prospects, wonderkid Ilaix Moriba, as the Catalan club could be forced to sell him in the next week, according to Tuttomercato.

Ilaix, an 18-year-old midfielder, has seen his contract renewal talks break down this summer. Barcelona reportedly won't let him play for them until he agrees to a fresh deal, and he could instead choose to move elsewhere.

Spurs have historically not been able to attain the very best youngsters in the world once they've already begun to break out, with London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal often beating them to the punch, so this would be seen as a major accomplishment for the club if a deal gets done.

Juve eye Everton wantaway Kean

Juventus are interested in signing Moise Kean permanently, claims Fabrizio Romano, and given the striker's apparent unhappiness at Everton that could prove a legitimate transfer possibility.

The Turin club could be in the market for attacking help if Cristiano Ronaldo is sold to Manchester City.

Everton working to sign Porto winger Diaz

Everton are working to complete the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz - according to The Daily Mail.

The Toffees are ready to send James Rodriguez on loan to Estadio Do Dragao as part of the deal.

Diaz has already scored twice in his first two Primeira Liga appearances of the 2021-22 season at Porto.