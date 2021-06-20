TBS Transfer Roundup: Real want Kounde to replace Ramos

Real Madrid want to bring in Sevilla's Jules Jounde to replace Sergio Ramos - according to Marca.

The Blancos are planning to bid for the 22-year-old, but won't pay the €80 million (£69m/$95m) required to meet his buy-out clause.

Raphael Varane could be sold to raise funds for Kounde, who has been touted as the right man to fill Ramos' boots ahead of the captain's departure.

Man City won't play long Kane game

Harry Kane's hopes of a dream transfer are set to be dashed as Manchester City are unwilling to play out Tottenham's protracted game over the England captain's future, claims The Telegraph.

The Three Lions skipper has denied that the ongoing saga of where he will play next year has affected his performances on the field, despite two subpar showings at Euro 2020 so far.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is set to continue to block any exit for the forward, however, dashing Kane's hopes of sealing a move to a club able to challenge regularly for silverware.

Marseille reach €5m agreement with Barca for Konrad

Marseille have reached an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Konrad de la Fuente, reports Marca.

The 19-year-old was Barcelona B's player of the season but was unable to secure regular minutes with the first team.

Marseille will pay €5 million for the American international.

Man Utd planning to launch Torres bid

Manchester United are planning to launch a formal bid for Villarreal defender Pau Torres in the coming weeks - according to AS.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the 24-year-old as the ideal man to come in and partner Harry Maguire at centre-back next season.

Villarreal will demand around £43 million ($59m) for Torres, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid.

Tottenham turn attention to Santo

Tottenham have turned their attention to Nuno Espirito Santo in their search for a new manager - according to talkSPORT.

Spurs new sporting director, Fabio Paratici, is eager for the ex-Wolves boss to succeed Jose Mourinho in the dugout, but Mauricio Pochettino is also still on the club's radar.

Pochettino is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, while Tottenham have also held talks with Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso, but have not yet appointed their next boss.