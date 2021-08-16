TBS Transfer Roundup: PSG set to offer £600k-a-week to Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are too much hungry for the Champions League trophy.

They have signed five players, including Leonel Messi. But now they want Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to The Independent, PSG are ready to offer Paul Pogba a lucrative contract if he agrees to join them as a free agent in 2022.

This could be the last season for the French man with Manchester United and could reportedly earn £600,000-a-week at Parc des Princes.

Liverpool ready to move for Mbappe

According to the Transfer Window podcast, the reds will try to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

It is reported that Mbappe is interested in a deal with Liverpool.

Spanish giant Real Madrid have the interest to sing this star player. Therefore, the Reds may have to compete with Real Madrid.

Barca's eye on Aubameyang & Lacazette

The Spanish giant had to let go of Leonel Messi.

To get strong, now they are monitoring Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to SPORT.

Both men are being linked with moves away from Emirates Stadium as the Gunners seek to reduce their wage bill.

But if Barcelona want Aubameyang or Lacazette at Camp Nou, they have to sell a few players.

Real Madrid lower Odegaard price

Martin Odegaard could join Arsenal.

Real Madrid are willing to sell the Norwegian to Arsenal for £34 million ($47m), according to ABC.

It is reported, The Gunners would love to spend £25m ($35m) for the Norway star.

Xhaka new deal with Arsenal

According to football.london, Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract at Arsenal.

The Swiss midfielder will stay with the Gunners until 2025, with an extended stay agreed after coming close to linking up with Roma this summer.