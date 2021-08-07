TBS Transfer roundup: Messi nears PSG move

Messi is ready to sign an initial deal two-year deal with the option of a third, RMC Sport has said.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also claimed that a deal was close and that his father, Jorge, would be meeting with the club in the coming hours.

He said on Twitter: "Paris Saint-Germain are close to signing Leo Messi, confirmed. PSG are preparing the official contract until June 2023 to be submitted to Messi and his father Jorge in the next hours.

"Messi's open to join PSG. Neymar was pushing in the last 24h. PSG are so, so confident."

Chelsea closing in on a deal to re-sign Romelu Lukaku

The Blues have already had a bid of £85million plus Marcos Alonso rejected by the Serie A champions, who are holding out for £110m in cash.

Further talks will take place this weekend as Chelsea consider making their former striker the most expensive signing in British football history.

According to the Evening Standard, a deal could be struck this weekend.

Tottenham confirm signing Romero in a £43million deal

The 23-year-old, now the club's second-most expensive player in history, becomes Spurs' third signing of the summer, joining Bryan Gill and Pierluigi Gollini.

Romero arrives as a direct replacement for centre-back Toby Alderweireld, who recently left Tottenham after six years at the club.

PSG to boost Mbappe wages

Paris Saint-Germain will offer Kylian Mbappe an increased wage deal to convince him to stay at the club, says Le10Sport.

The France international has been mooted with a Parc des Princes exit this summer in the wake of an underwhelming season for club and country.

But PSG will hope to keep him by giving him a hefty boost on his payslip, in line with another superstar forward Neymar.

Belotti in no rush to accept Torino's last contract offer

Torino have offered Andrea Belotti a new four-year contract.

The striker will earn €3.3 million per season if he signs the deal, but Sky Sport says he has not accepted the offer as of yet.

Instead, Belotti is considering leaving the club for a new adventure. His current contract will expire next year.

Renato Sanches agrees Barcelona move

Renato Sanches has reached a personal agreement to join Barcelona, according to Le 10 Sport.

But the Catalan side may not have enough money to buy him this summer and may have to hope Lille will be tempted by a loan offer with an option to make it permanent next year.

Aguero wants Barcelona exit after Messi debacle

Sergio Aguero's lawyers are reviewing the agreement with the Catalan side

Sergio Aguero wants to leave Barcelona, according to Beteve.

The Argentine striker just joined the club this summer, but he expected to play alongside Lionel Messi.

Now that Barca have given up hope of signing Messi, Aguero is furious and has told his lawyers to try to find a way out of the club for him as soon as possible.