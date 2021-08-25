TBS Transfer Roundup: Manchester City not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for an exit from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

His future club is still unclear. City are more interested to sing English striker Harry Kane, reports The Times.

It's also claimed that if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, then there is a chance to see Ronaldo play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Raiola asked €50m-per-year for Haaland from Chelsea

According to BILD, Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola asked for a €50 million-per-year wage packet for the Borussia Dortmund star.

He demanded it during negotiations with Chelsea earlier this summer.

He also demanded €40m as agent fees. After these demands, Chelsea decided not to go after Haaland.

Though Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City were interested in signing him, the German club decided not to sell Haaland this summer.

Richarlison on Mbappe's place at PSG

Eurosport claims Richarlison is an option to replace Kylian Mbappe if Kylian Mbappe heads to Real Madrid.

But PSG have rejected a €160million bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe.

Still, if Mbappe moves to Madrid then The Everton attacker could be a last-minute solution.

Real have to hike their offer for Mbappe

According to ESPN, Perez made his first move, bidding €160m to get Mbappe. PSG immediately rejected the offer.

PSG don't want the French man to leave the club, while he doesn't want to stay.

Therefore, the Parisian club have finally shown a willingness to negotiate. But the report states that Real would have to raise their offer to €200m.

Manchester United in 'pole position' to sign Erling Haaland next summer

Reports in Germany have claimed the Borussia Dortmund goal machine will be available sooner than first believed, with his exit clause activating in September meaning he can agree a move to his next club in January before making the move next summer.

Bild now claim Haaland will 'definitely' leave BVB next summer, even if he helps them to the Bundesliga title this term.

And their report claims Manchester United are currently leading the race for the in-demand 21-year-old frontman.