TBS Transfer Roundup: Manchester City not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 05:08 pm

Related News

TBS Transfer Roundup: Manchester City not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

The Business Standard (TBS) looks at the hottest transfer rumors around the footballing world along with the biggest club confirmed transfers.

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 05:08 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for an exit from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

His future club is still unclear. City are more interested to sing English striker Harry Kane, reports The Times.

It's also claimed that if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, then there is a chance to see  Ronaldo play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar. 

Raiola asked €50m-per-year for Haaland from Chelsea

According to BILD, Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola asked for a €50 million-per-year wage packet for the Borussia Dortmund star.

He demanded it during negotiations with Chelsea earlier this summer.

He also demanded €40m as agent fees. After these demands, Chelsea decided not to go after Haaland.

Though Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City were interested in signing him, the German club decided not to sell Haaland this summer.

Richarlison on Mbappe's place at PSG

Eurosport claims Richarlison is an option to replace Kylian Mbappe if Kylian Mbappe heads to Real Madrid. 

But PSG have rejected a €160million bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe. 

Still, if  Mbappe moves to Madrid then The Everton attacker could be a last-minute solution.

Real have to hike their offer for Mbappe

According to ESPN, Perez made his first move, bidding €160m to get Mbappe. PSG immediately rejected the offer.

PSG don't want the French man to leave the club, while he doesn't want to stay.

Therefore, the Parisian club have finally shown a willingness to negotiate. But the report states that Real would have to raise their offer to €200m.

Manchester United in 'pole position' to sign Erling Haaland next summer

Reports in Germany have claimed the Borussia Dortmund goal machine will be available sooner than first believed, with his exit clause activating in September meaning he can agree a move to his next club in January before making the move next summer.

Bild now claim Haaland will 'definitely' leave BVB next summer, even if he helps them to the Bundesliga title this term.

And their report claims Manchester United are currently leading the race for the in-demand 21-year-old frontman.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Kylian Mbappe / Erling Haaland / Richarlison / manchester city / real madrid / Paris Saint-Germain / Chelsea FC / manchester united / Transfer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

3h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

3h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding