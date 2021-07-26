TBS Transfer Roundup: Man United closing in on £43m Varane deal with Real Madrid

Manchester United have agreed a £43million fee with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane, according to various concrete reports in Spain.

Varane will earn €12m net annually at Manchester United.

Spanish outlet Marca claims Varane will seal his move to United soon, and for a fee of around £43m [€50m], with Real Madrid keen to cash in on their defender and not lose him for free next summer.

Real Madrid and Manchester United will announce the transfer of Varane in the next few hours. Operation closed in just over 50M, Deportes Cuatro reported.

Man City still eyeing £225m Kane and Grealish deals

City continue to plot spending spree.

Although Manchester City are in court over potential FFP breaches, The Sun reports that they have no intention on giving up key targets this summer.

This means that they are still trying to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham and Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Solskjaer wants Kounde at Man Utd

Red Devils aiming to bolster defensive ranks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring Sevilla star Jules Kounde to Manchester United, the Daily Mail has claimed.

The Norwegian boss has made defensive additions a top priority this summer, with the plan being to add two new centre-halves to his ranks.

PSG open talks with Koulibaly's agent

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Kalidou Koulibaly's agent - according to Corriere dello Sport.

The French giants are weighing up a formal bid for the 30-year-old, who only has two years remaining on his contract at Napoli.

Koulibaly has also been strongly linked with Manchester United, with it reported that he could be sold for around €40 million this summer.

Roma submit offer for Lenglet

Roma have submitted an offer for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet - according to SPORT.

The Giallorossi's opening bid of €15 million for the 26-year-old is likely to be rejected, with the Blaugrana looking to receive at least €25m.

Talks over a final fee are set to begin between the two clubs in the coming days as Jose Mourinho seeks to add Lenglet to his ranks at Stadio Olimpico.

Atletico considering Lacazette swoop

Atletico Madrid are considering a swoop for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Spanish giants could submit an opening bid of €15 million for the Frenchman, who only has one year remaining on his contract.

Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of Lacazette, and Mikel Arteta is ready to sanction his Arsenal departure.

Xherdan Shaqiri is attracting interest from Villarreal, Sevilla, Napoli and Lazio

The Swiss star is set to leave Anfield this summer having been deemed surplus to requirements by Jurgen Klopp.

In fact, Klopp is in desperate need of moving on a number of fringe players this summer, with the Reds reaching the limit of 17 non-homegrown players, which means they need to sell before they make any more summer signings.

Shaqiri could be one of the first to go, with reports of interest from Spain and Italy.

Goal claim Napoli and Lazio have made contact over a move for the 29-year-old, who impressed during Euro 2020 despite his lack of regular game time at Liverpool.

Erik Lamela is close to finalising his move from Tottenham to Sevilla

The Argentine is set to end his career in north London to move to LaLiga, with 20-year-old winger Bryan Gil set to join Spurs as part of the deal.

The swap transfer was first rumoured last week, but Marca claim the deal is close to being completed.

It is claimed the move will cost Spurs €25m.