TBS Transfer Roundup: Man City want both Kane and Grealish

Here, The Business Standard looks at the hottest transfer rumours around the footballing world along with the biggest club confirmed transfers.

Man City want to sign Kane & Grealish

Manchester City are, according to The Athletic, looking to put deals in place for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer.

The reigning Premier League champions are prepared to spend big in prising England internationals away from Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Trippier ready to make Man Utd move

The England full-back has been key for Atletico Madrid but he would rather make the move back to the Premier League this summer, says Manchester Evening News.

United want to add Trippier to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad and the player is confident a deal will go through.

Griezmann unaware of Atletico talks

Antoine Griezmann was unaware when discussions were opened between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid surrounding his future this summer, says RMC Sport.

The France international joined the Blaugrana from Atletico but could now head back the other way as Barca look to slash their wage bill.

However, the striker never knew that he was being offloaded before the news broke, though a deal may still be reached for his exit.

Arsenal and Spurs chase Aouar

Arsenal and Tottenham are locked in a battle for Houssem Aouar after the Lyon star settled on England as his future home, per Le10Sport.

The midfielder has been linked with a Ligue 1 exit for some time and at one point seemed poised to move to Italy and Serie A.

Now the Premier League and London will be his destination - and it is between Spurs and the Gunners for his services.

Barca trying to get Dembele to take pay cut

Barcelona are trying to get Ousmane Dembele to sign a new contract, according to Sport.

The French winger is on his way back from injury and while the club hoped to offload him this summer, they have turned their attention to convincing him to accept a lower wage.

Tadic signs Ajax contract extension

Ajax have committed Dusan Tadic to a new contract.

The Serbia international was linked to a move to AC Milan but the Dutch side have confirmed he will not leave

His previous deal has been extended by a year, now running until 2024.

Tottenham closing in on Tomiyasu

Football Insider reports that Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Spurs are confident that a deal for the highly-rated defender will be pushed through after several rounds of talks.

Emerson a top priority for Napoli

Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri, who helped Italy to Euro 2020 glory, is a top target for Napoli.

According to Calciomercato, the Brazil-born defender is being lined up for a return to Serie A.

