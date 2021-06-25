TBS transfer roundup: Man City close to £100m Grealish deal

Manchester City plan to make a formal offer for Jack Grealish after Euro 2020, while Aston Villa have opened contract talks with their captain.

Manchester City are close to finalising a £100 million deal with Aston Villa for Jack Grealish, according to ESPN.

The Premier League champions are set to break the British transfer record for England forward. The fee would represent a British transfer record, surpassing the £89m that Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

City want to sign Grealish but their priority is signing a striker this summer, with their top targets Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

The Premier League champions made a £100m bid for Tottenham striker Kane earlier this week.

Grealish and Kane both are currently with England at Euro 2020, preparing for their round of 16 clash with Germany at Wembley next Tuesday.

Real Madrid yet to receive offers for Man Utd-linked Varane

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims he is yet to receive a single offer for Raphael Varane despite intense speculation suggesting that the World Cup winner is a target for Manchester United.

Perez told El Transistor: "I read news in the newspapers [about Varane leaving] and I don't know anything.

"We have not spoken with him yet, he is at the European Championship. He still has one year left on his contract. And we have not received any offers for Varane. He is a gentleman, if he wants to stay, he will stay and, if not, he will leave."

Messi set to sign a new Barca deal

Lionel Messi is set to sign a new deal with Barcelona — less than a year after he said he would be likely to leave the club this summer, say The Times.

Last month president Joan Laporta said he was "moderately optimistic" Messi would sign a new contract with the club.

Messi, who had been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, said back in December he would not make a decision about his future until the end of the season.

Nuno is leading contender for Spurs job

Former Wolves boss Nuno is the leading contender to take charge at Tottenham, claims BBC Sport.

The Portuguese appeared to be closing in on the Everton job at one stage, but Spurs' struggles to get a new coach in place have brought the 47-year-old back into their thoughts.

Roma and Arsenal working on Xhaka details

Roma and Arsenal are ironing out the details of Granit Xhaka's transfer to the Serie A side, reports Calciomercato.

The two sides have agreed on a €15 million (£13m/$18m) fee for the midfielder and are now working out the structure of the add-ons.

Arsenal in advanced talks for £50m White

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brighton over the signing of defender Ben White.

Sky Sports News reported Arsenal had a £40m bid rejected last week and discussions are continuing over a deal that could be worth in excess of £50m.

Brighton have not made public their asking price but club owner Tony Bloom will not stand in White's way if he wants to leave - provided that valuation is met.

Rafael Benitez 'edging closer' to Everton job

Rafa Benitez is 'edging ever closer' to being appointed the new manager of Everton, talkSPORT understands.

And a deal to bring the former Liverpool boss could even be agreed before the end of this weekend.

There were doubts over Everton's controversial move this week with news going quiet.

It is believed Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri was taking time to measure the response from supporters, after an angry backlash following their approach for the ex-Liverpool chief.