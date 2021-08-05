TBS Transfer Roundup: Juve to battle PSG for Pogba

Juventus are ready to do battle with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Paul Pogba - according to CalcioMercato.

The Bianconeri are eager to re-sign the 28-year-old amid talk that Manchester United are ready to let him leave the club for €50 million (£43m/$59m).

Pogba, who only has 12 months left on his contract, played for Juve between 2012 and 2016, but PSG are also preparing to bid for his services.

Arsenal & Everton both interested in Barca keeper Neto

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is the subject of interest from both Arsenal and Everton - according to SPORT.

Both clubs are tracking the 32-year-old, who could leave Camp Nou for around €15 million (£13m/$18m) this summer.

Villarreal have also been linked with Neto, with the Barca shot-stopper eager for a move to start playing regularly.

Tuchel refuses to be drawn on Lukaku links

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that "a lot of players want to join", but that he will not be drawn on reports that Romelu Lukaku could transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad," he told reporters. "He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation."

Villa want Cantwell to replace Grealish

Aston Villa want to sign Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell as a replacement for Jack Grealish if Grealish does depart for Manchester City in the coming weeks, according to Sky Sports.

Villa have already signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich and have established a positive relationship with the club. Plus, Cantwell is entering the final year of his current contract (though there is an option for another season), and the Canaries may want to cash in now.

Leicester seek defensive reinforcements

Leicester City will be forced to look for defensive reinforcements after Wesley Fofana's injury against Villarreal threw their back-line into disarray on the eve of the season, says Sky Sports News.

The Frenchman will miss the start of the new campaign with a broken leg after he sustained the blow against the Europa League holders.

With Jonny Evans also set to be sidelined, the Foxes are on the hunt for fresh bodies to help shore up their rearguard.

Sanches offered to Juve

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has been offered to Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Portuguese's agent Jorge Mendes is trying to manufacture a move to the Allianz Stadium, but the Bianconeri will have to pay €35 million (£30m/$41m) to secure his services.

Sanches helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title last season, and still has two years remaining on his contract.