TBS Transfer roundup: Chelsea see €100m Lukaku offer rejected

Chelsea have seen an £85 million offer for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku rejected, Goal can confirm.

The Blues included Marcos Alonso in the proposal, but the Nerazzurri will only consider bids in excess of €120m for the 28-year-old.

Lukaku is settled at Inter, but the Italian giants need to sell a number of first-team stars to balance the books after the coronavirus crisis.

Chelsea are determined to re-sign Lukaku and an offer of between €110m and €120m could convince Inter to sell.

An offer of that size is likely to be considered carefully by Inter chairman Steven Zhang.

Kane misses Tottenham training for the second successive day

The England captain is expected back at Spurs this week

Harry Kane has missed Tottenham training for the second successive day, the Evening Standard reports, although Spurs are reportedly aware of the situation.

The England striker didn't attend training on Monday and despite suggestions, he is attempting to force through a move to Manchester City, Kane reportedly feels his absence has been blown out of proportion.

Barcelona in pole position for Saul signing

Despite the Catalan club's financial difficulties, the Atletico Madrid star has apparently remained a target

Barcelona are in pole position to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez, claims AS, even though a proposed swap deal for Antoine Griezmann appears to be off.

Chelsea, Liverpool and United are also said to be tracking Saul.

PSG set sights on Koulibaly

Paris Saint-Germain have set their sights on Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - according to Le 10 Sport.

Parc des Princes sporting director Leonardo wants the 30-year-old to partner Sergio Ramos at the back next season.

A number of other top clubs have been linked with Koulibaly, including Manchester United, but PSG are hoping to win the race for his signature.

Joe Hart set to sign a three-year contract with Celtic today

Former England goalkeeper Hart bid farewell to his Tottenham teammates on Monday.

The 34 will make the move to the Scottish capital in a bid to get regular football and prolong his career.

He is set for his medical in Glasgow today, before penning a deal to join the Bhoys as they hunt down rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Kieran Trippier has taken a step closer to Manchester United

United have already agreed summer moves for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, and it is widely claimed Trippier is next on their list.

The former Tottenham right-back has enjoyed a productive two-season spell in Spain, being crowned LaLiga champion last season, and followed that up with an impressive Euro 2020 campaign with England.

It is understood Trippier now wants to return to England and the Red Devils want to give him a route back to the Premier League, and now it appears a deal is close.

According to AS, Atletico are preparing for his exit by identifying Roma's Alessandro Florenzi, 30, as the player they want to sign to replace Trippier.

Chiellini signs new Juventus contract

Giorgio Chiellini has signed a two-year contract at Juventus.

The centre-back became a free agent this summer when his contract with the Serie A giants expired.

But the Turin club have confirmed that the Italy international will still be part of the team next season, signing a deal that runs until 2023.

MESSI TO SIGN NEW DEAL

Lionel Messi will finally sign his new contract with Barcelona later this week, say the Daily Express.

Sky Sports News reported last month that Messi had reached a verbal agreement on a five-year contract extension at Barcelona, with his salary to be reduced by 50 per cent under terms of the new deal.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was officially a free agent as of July 1.