TBS Transfer Roundup: Chelsea interested in signing Lewandowski

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 04:41 pm

We look at the hottest transfer rumours around the footballing world along with the biggest club confirmed transfers.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chelsea are preparing a bid to tempt Robert Lewandowski away from Bayern Munich, claims the Sun. 

Lewandowski is now the Blues' top target in attack after they failed in their efforts to sign Erling Haaland, and hope a bid worth £50 million will convince Bayern to sell the 32-year-old.

 

Barca set to release Lenglet

Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to dispense with defender Clement Lenglet, reports Sport. 

The club hope to farm out the Frenchman on an initial loan deal with a compulsory purchase option, although it is not yet clear which teams are being targeted as potential suitors.

 

Inter interested in Bellerin & Telles, confirms Marotta

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has discussed the club's interest in signing Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Manchester United's Alex Telles.

The Nerazzurri are in the market for defensive reinforcements after seeing first-choice right-back Achraf Hakimi complete a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Marotta has now revealed that Bellerin has been identified as a possible replacement, while Telles has also emerged on Inter's radar as they seek extra cover on the opposite flank.

 

Liverpool to open Henderson contract talks

Liverpool are set to open talks with Jordan Henderson over a new contract - as The Daily Mail reports.

The 31-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2023, but the Reds want him to see out the remaining years of his career at Anfield.

 

Lyon eager to finalise Umtiti deal

Lyon are eager to finalise a deal for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti - according to SPORT.

The French outfit are looking to re-sign the 27-year-old on loan, and hope Barca will agree to keep paying 50 per cent of his wages.

It remains to be seen whether Barca will sanction Umtiti's departure under those terms, though, as they continue to tie and cut costs amid a financial crisis.

 

Brighton interested in Barca's Braithwaite

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite is the subject of interest from Brighton - according to SPORT.

The Seagulls are planning to use some of the £50 million ($69m) they are set to get from Arsenal for Ben White to lure the 30-year-old to Emirates Stadium from Camp Nou.

Barca will demand around £13m ($18m) for Braithwaite, who has also been linked with West Ham and Wolves.

 

Man Utd target Trippier house-hunting in Cheshire

Manchester United target Kieran Trippier has been spotted looking at property close to Old Trafford, claims the Sun. 

The Atletico Madrid and England full-back is interested in buying Raheem Sterling's Cheshire mansion amid strong links to the City star's rivals.

 

Ings' contract 'not a perfect situation' amid Spurs links

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is determined to keep Danny Ings at the club, although he admits that the player's contract could pose problems for the Saints. 

Ings has just one year remaining on his current deal at St. Mary's, where he has starred since moving from Liverpool in 2018. 

That good form has not gone unnoticed, with Tottenham in particular linked with a move for the prolific forward.

