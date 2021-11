TBS reaches quarterfinals of Walton-DRU Media Cricket

The Business Standard (TBS) team today defeated Rising BD in their third 6-a-side match of Walton-DRU Media Cricket Tournament.

Team TBS stormed into the quarterfinals with belligerent batting once again by Rafiq (50).

Batting first, Rising BD put up 68 runs on board.

TBS chased it down in 4.2 overs by losing only two wickets.

The members of TBS 6-a-side team are - Reyad Hossain (captain), Jahidul Islam, MM Jasim, Shawkat Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Eyamin Sajid and Abbas Uddin Nayan.

TBS team beat ATN Bangla on 11 November in their first match in the same tournament and Channel 24 on 15 November.