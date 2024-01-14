TBS off to flying start in Media Cup with crushing 94-run win over BTV

The Business Standard (TBS) got off to a fantastic start in the Media Cup with a massive 94-run win against Bangladesh Television (BTV) in their opening match on Sunday.

Robiul Haque was adjudged as the player of the match for his all-round performances with bat and with ball.

He opened the batting and scored 34 runs while also getting a wicket with the ball.

After winning the toss, TBS were put into bat by BTV and they scored a whopping 123 runs while losing all their wickets in 5.5 overs.

There were contributions all over with Tanvir Ahmed Pranto (27) captain Shanto Mahmud (22) and Rumel (26) all chipping in with useful contributions.

In reply, BTV were all out for 28-runs with Mostafijour Rahman Pranto being the most impressive bowler and taking two wickets in his over.

The tournament is taking place between 32 top media houses in the country and being organised by the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA).