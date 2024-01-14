TBS off to flying start in Media Cup with crushing 94-run win over BTV

Sports

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 05:01 pm

TBS off to flying start in Media Cup with crushing 94-run win over BTV

After winning the toss, TBS were put into bat by BTV and they scored a whopping 123 runs while losing all their wickets in 5.5 overs.

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 05:01 pm
Photo: Shahnoor Rabbani/TBS
Photo: Shahnoor Rabbani/TBS

The Business Standard (TBS) got off to a fantastic start in the Media Cup with a massive 94-run win against Bangladesh Television (BTV) in their opening match on Sunday.

Robiul Haque was adjudged as the player of the match for his all-round performances with bat and with ball.

He opened the batting and scored 34 runs while also getting a wicket with the ball.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After winning the toss, TBS were put into bat by BTV and they scored a whopping 123 runs while losing all their wickets in 5.5 overs.

There were contributions all over with Tanvir Ahmed Pranto (27) captain Shanto Mahmud (22) and Rumel (26) all chipping in with useful contributions. 

In reply, BTV were all out for 28-runs with Mostafijour Rahman Pranto being the most impressive bowler and taking two wickets in his over.

The tournament is taking place between 32 top media houses in the country and being organised by the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA). 

Cricket

Media Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

2h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

1h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

8h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

4h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

5h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

19h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

8h | Videos