TBS Deadline Day Transfer Roundup: Aubameyang joins Barca, Dembele stays

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed his move to Barcelona from Arsenal on a free transfer – but the deal won't be announced officially until 8.30 am (GMT) today.

Arsenal and Barcelona had been locked in talks over a potential loan deal for the 32-year-old over the weekend, only for them to break down on Monday afternoon.

But in a dramatic turn of events, Aubameyang looks set for a switch to Camp Nou after all - the striker will join the La Liga giants on a free transfer, rather than a loan.

Dembele stays put, Barca consider terminating his contract

Despite some confirmed interest from at least one club in England and the threat of not playing for the rest of the season, Dembele opted to stay put in Catalonia until at least the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are considering the termination of Ousmane Dembele's contract, says Albert Roge.

Dembele had been linked with Chelsea on deadline day but no move came together, as the player reportedly wanted to stay out the final six months of his contract at Camp Nou.

Everton sign Dele Alli from Tottenham worth up to £40m

The England midfielder joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with a fee somewhere between zero and £40m.

It's a strange agreement – Alli will cost £10m after 20 appearances, but can only make 18 league appearances this season. The eventual fee could be £30m, dependent on the team and individual achievements.

Liverpool's Carvalho deal collapsed

Liverpool have failed in a deadline-day bid to sign Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho.

The clubs agreed a fee in the region of £8m shortly before the deadline but the final details of the transfer could not be concluded in time. The deal included 19-year-old Carvalho being loaned back to Fulham.

No deal sheets are used in the EFL and, with the loan back being non-negotiable for Fulham, Liverpool were frustrated in their attempts.

Eriksen back in football with Brentford

Brentford have signed Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal.

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.

He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker.

Man Utd blocked Henderson's move to Watford

Manchester United blocked a deadline day move to Watford for Dean Henderson - according to MEN.

The Hornets wanted to bring in the 24-year-old goalkeeper on loan until the end of the season.

However, United have opted to keep Henderson as their backup shot-stopper for at least another six months.

Aaron Ramsey joins Rangers on loan

Aaron Ramsey arrives on loan from Juventus and will be quite the signing if he can stay fit. Rangers didn't waste any time getting this one announced.

The Wales international, 31, had been in talks with the reigning champions, who visit Celtic on Wednesday.

Ramsey has not appeared for Juve since making a substitute appearance in the Champions League in October.

"I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers," the 71-cap midfielder told the Rangers website.

Man City sign Argentina forward Julian Alvarez

Manchester City have signed Argentina forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate for £14.1m.

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal with City but will remain at the Argentine champions on loan until July.

River president Jorge Brito said the Premier League champions met a release clause in Alvarez's contract.

Alvarez has scored 36 goals in 96 appearances for River and won six international caps.