TBS bags 2nd victory in Walton-DRU Media Cricket

The Business Standard (TBS) team today defeated Channel 24 without losing any wickets in their second 6-a-side match of Walton-DRU Media Cricket Tournament.

After batting first, Channel 24 set a target of 63 runs. Team TBS chased down the target in just 3.3 overs.

Rafiq of TBS struck game-changing five sixes and a four during the innings, and became the man of the match.

The members of TBS 6-a-side team are - Reyad Hossain (captain), Jahidul Islam, MM Jasim, Shawkat Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Eyamin Sajid and Abbas Uddin Nayan.

TBS team beat ATN Bangla on 11 November in their first match in the same tournament.

TBS will be up against Rising BD next.