Taylor steady as Zimbabwe recover from early losses in 2nd ODI against Bangladesh

3:00 pm - Brendan Taylor was once again among the runs as the Zimbabwe captain helped steady the innings against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe were 89-3 after 20 overs with Taylor on 36 from 50 deliveries. Regis Chakabva was the third batter dismissed with Shakib Al Hasan deceiving him with a faster, flatter delivery and having his stumps broken. Taylor and Chakabva put on a 47-run partnership from 59 balls before Chakabva was dismissed for 26 from 32 balls.

2:00 pm - Bangladesh on top despite losing the toss as Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (1 run from 5 balls) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (13 runs from 18 balls) have been dismissed cheaply. Taskin Ahmed got the wicket of Kamunhukamwe as he was caught at point in the first over and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got the wicket of Marumani. Marumani played some shots and got a few boundaries in his innings but eventually paid the price for trying to play one shot too many and played across the line to a ball aimed at the stumps, only to see it rattled.

1:00 pm - Toss: Zimbabwe win toss, bat first. They make two changes while Bangladesh are unchanged. Sikandar Raza and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe are in, replacing Burl and Maruma - both injured while Bangladesh remain unchanged.

Zimbabwe XI 1 Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Regis Chakabva (wk), 4 Brendan Taylor (capt), 5 Dion Myers, 6 Sikandar Raza, 7 Wesley Madhevere, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Blessing Muzarabani, 10 Tendai Chatara, 11 Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh XI: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Liton Das (wk), 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mohammad Mithun, 5 Mosaddek Hossain, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Shoriful Islam