Taylor to lead Zimbabwe after Williams, Ervine sent to isolation

Sports

BSS
06 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
06 July, 2021, 08:19 pm

Both of the players came in contract with their relatives, who were tested Covid-19 positive. It was a blow for Zimbabwe less than 24 hours before the Test.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Brendan Taylor will lead Zimbabwe in the solitary Test against Bangladesh, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) after regular skipper Sean Williams was sent to isolation.

Along with him, dependable player Craig Ervine, who returned to the side, recovering from the injury, was also sent to isolation.

Both of the players came in contract with their relatives, who were tested Covid-19 positive. It was a blow for Zimbabwe less than 24 hours before the Test.

Zimbabwe team's media manager, Darlington Majonga confirmed the news, saying that Williams and Ervine been sent to isolation after coming in contact with the affected relatives.

"Regular captain Sean Williams and Craig Ervine were in the 20-man squad. But they could not join the team. Both of them are now in self-isolation due to contact with relatives affected by Covid-19. Brendon Taylor will lead Zimbabwe in the absence of Williams.

Taylor came to the press conference before the match. Taylor, who also led Zimbabwe in the past, is eager to do well with this young team.

"We are confident to do well. We have to do well in all three departments and I think the players are ready to give their best," he said.

But it will impossible to fill the void of Williams and Ervine, who gave struggling Zimbabwe batting a boost.

As well as captaincy, Williams took the helm of the team in the middle order. Although he did not do well in the last series against Pakistan, scoring just 18 runs in two innings. On the other hand, Ervine played glittering innings of 108 runs against Bangladesh in his last Test.

Zimbabwe later played two Tests against Afghanistan and Pakistan, but Ervine was out of the squad. He also missed the Pakistan series due to injury. This time the experienced cricketer was fully fit and returned to the side but unfortunately couldn't make it into the team.

At the end of the Test series, the two teams will play three ODIs and a T20 Internationals. Even if they miss the Test, the two can return to the limited over series at the same time.

