Taskin vows to make fans happy with ‘good wins’ as Tigers return home

Bangladesh had their most successful T20 World Cup campaign statistically but at the same time, it was one of the most frustrating tournaments for them as they went close to touching distance of making the semifinals, only to be let down by lacklustre batting efforts.

The Tigers, on Friday, returned home from the Caribbean after their World Cup journey ended with a narrow defeat against Afghanistan. Their star fast bowler Taskin Ahmed said they would make the fans happy with "good wins" in future.

"We never really had good stats in T20Is," Taskin told reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. "We have always been in the minus but you have to see the improvement as well. We are trying to elevate ourselves to plus."

Taskin, who picked up eight wickets in six matches in the T20 World Cup, added, "I know you are frustrated, but we will make you happy with good wins in future."

The fast bowling unit featuring Taskin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman had an excellent tournament while Rishad Hossain delivered a breakout performance with 14 wickets in seven matches.

Towhid Hridoy was Bangladesh's most successful batter with 153 runs at an average of 21.85 and a strike-rate of 128.57.

Bangladesh won three matches for the first time in a T20 World Cup this time. The win against Sri Lanka was just their second victory in the tournament against a higher-ranked team.

Bangladesh almost stunned South Africa in their second game and then edged the Netherlands and Nepal to reach the Super Eight.

In the second round, they lost all the matches but a chase of 116 in 12.1 overs against Afghanistan would have seen them reach the semifinals for the first time.