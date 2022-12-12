Taskin unlikely to play first Test against India

Sports

BSS
12 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 05:22 pm

Related News

Taskin unlikely to play first Test against India

Taskin who missed the first two ODIs due to his old back injury, returned to the side for the third and final game but he was not at his best form in that match and conceded 89 runs in nine overs.

BSS
12 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 05:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is unlikely to play the first Test against India, beginning Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here.
 
Taskin who missed the first two ODIs due to his old back injury, returned to the side for the third and final game but he was not at his best form in that match and conceded 89 runs in nine overs.
 
India batters who piled up record 409-8 and won the game by 227 runs to avoid whitewash were particularly harsh on Taskin, who looked clearly wayward.
 
After such a horrible performance, the question raised if he has the full match fitness to play a Test match which demands immense physical and mental strength.
 
"It (Test match workload) has been discussed with the team management. Having just come back from injury, they are worried about my build-up," Taskin said here today.
 
"I am increasingly working on everything like workload build up, fitness, bowling load. If the team management thinks I will play, then I will play. If not, the management may not allow me for this Test. In that case, the second test should be my target. Management is worried about it. They also talked to me. I have been given a workload plan. I am working accordingly."
 
There was initial plan of not playing Taskin in the third ODI after he missed the first two matches. But Bangladesh's high ambition to whitewash India forced the team management to include him in the final ODI as he recovered from the back pain completely. At the end the decision backfired.
 
Pace is the main weapon of Taskin but on that day, he bowled at a pace of meager 130-135 km. At times he bowled at an average of 120 km. It seemed that the pacer did not get the necessary match fitness to play the match.
 
He bowled today at Chattogram wicket as the Bangladesh team started their preparation for the first Test. At the beginning, Taskin bowled with a small run-up, but gradually increased the pace. Then he tried to bring back the full rhythm. But the question remains, is Taskin ready to play 15 sessions of a Test?

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Taskin Ahmed / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

9h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

1h | TBS Stories
Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

1h | TBS SPORTS
Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis