Taskin taken to hospital, uncertain for first Test

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 09:01 pm

"Taskin has consulted his surgeon at Evercare Hospital. He needed stitches on a finger of his bowling hand. But he hasn't told how many stitches were needed," BCB chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury told The Business Standard (TBS)

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was taken to Evercare Hospital as he sustained a right-hand injury during the third T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan. He left the field with a right-hand injury while bowling to Babar Azam in the sixth over of the Pakistan innings.

Taskin, however, came back and finished his spell with 3.1 overs and considered 16 runs. 

"Taskin has consulted his surgeon at Evercare Hospital. He needed stitches on a finger of his bowling hand. But he hasn't told how many stitches were needed," BCB chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury told The Business Standard (TBS)

"He has been told to visit the hospital a week later. The stitches will be opened then. Then we will come to know about his condition. Until then, he will stay back in Dhaka," he added.

Staying in Dhaka for one more week means he is supposed to miss the first Test at Chattogram starting from 26 November.

Sylhet pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja has been called up as a backup in the Test squad announced by BCB on Monday.

