Taskin shines in Bulawayo's win in Zim Afro T10 opener

Sports

TBS Report
21 July, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 09:55 pm

Taskin shines in Bulawayo&#039;s win in Zim Afro T10 opener

Taskin Ahmed bowled an excellent spell in his side Bulawayo Braves' win over Harare Hurricanes in the first match of the Zim Afro T10 2023. 

Sikandar Raza's inspiring all-round performance helped them seal the 49-run win.

Batting first, Bulawayo overcame a difficult start and scored 128 for nine off their 10 overs. Raza smashed an unbeaten 30-ball-61. Taskin came out to bat at number nine and hit a boundary in his three-ball stay.

The right arm-seamer got Robin Uthappa out in his first over and finished the spell with figures of 2-0-7-1. Sikandar Raza (3/12) and Tymal Mills (2/12) starred with the ball as well to keep Harare to 79 for nine.

