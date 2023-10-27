Taskin says Bangladesh know how to deal with pressure and criticism

Bangladesh's World Cup dreams are all but over having lost four matches on the trot. Cricketers are being criticised back home for their dismal show at the mega event in India.

But fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, ahead of Bangladesh's fifth match in the tournament against the Netherlands in Kolkata, said they know how to deal with the pressure.

"We all have to deal with it [criticism] when we don't do well. We are dealing with the pressure. When we do well, we will all celebrate," said Taskin.

Bangladesh are looking to rectify the mistakes that they made in the previous matches. "I hope we will do our best to learn from the mistakes. We must win now. I think if we can improve 15-20 percent, the chances of winning will increase," he said.

The Tigers are being cautious going into the Netherlands game although being favourites to win. "If you continue losing, every game becomes tricky. In matches like these, the pressure is even more as everyone expects you to win. We want to win every game."