Taskin ruled out of remainder of BPL due to back injury

Sports

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 05:22 pm

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) due to a back injury, his team Sylhet Sunrisers confirmed the news through a press release. 

"Pacer A K S Swadhin will replace him in the squad," the press release further read. 

Taskin didn't play the last two matches in Dhaka and Chattogram for the franchise because of the injury. But the franchise was hopeful of his return in the Sylhet phase but that faded away with the passage of time. After a few days of training, the franchise got to know that Taskin will not be able to take further part in the competition. 

The board's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said that Taskin would return to Dhaka on Monday, and is likely to start bowling later this week.

"The physio has informed me there's enough time for him to recover ahead of the Afghanistan series," Jalal said. "The franchise has agreed to send him to Dhaka. He is feeling okay now and will be back to bowling possibly later this week. I think he will be ready for the ODIs."

Taskin took five wickets at 23.20 in his four appearances for Sylhet this season.

Cricket

Taskin Ahmed / BPL 2022

