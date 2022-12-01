Taskin ruled out of first ODI against India, skipper Tamim in doubt

Bangladesh suffered a big blow ahead of the three-match ODI series against India as the pace spearhead Taskin Ahed was ruled out of the first match due to a recurring back injury.

The injury of Taskin puts Bangladesh in further trouble not only for that he has been in the form of his life but also for the fact that captain Tamim Iqbal is highly likely to miss the whole ODI series after suffering from a groin injury.

For the last two years, Taskin has been Bangladesh's prime bowler and won the side some of the crucial matches with his own. In fact he was instrumental in delivering Bangladesh the first ever ODI series victory on South African soil.

Pacer Shoriful Islam was called up in the squad as the back up of Taskin Ahmed.

"Due to his old back injury, Taskin is ruled out of the first ODI game. A further decision on him will be taken after assessing his condition," said BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu.

The Indian side reached Bangladesh today and will have their first practice session on Friday. The first match of the three-match series starts on December 4 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The second match is on 7 December at the same venue while the third and final ODI is on 10 December at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The two sides will play two-match Test series with the first match from 14-18 December in Chattogram. The series ending second Test is from 22-26 December in Dhaka.