Taskin roped by Colombo Strikers in LPL auction for $50,000

None of the franchises have expressed interest in other top players of Bangladesh.

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 05:28 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed was roped by Colombo Strikers in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) auction on Tuesday. He was sold for his base price of 50,000 in the players' auction in Colombo today.

Taskin will be joined by Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Kiwi all-rounder Glenn Philips in the Colombo franchise. Meanwhile, Galle Marvels almost signed Matheesha Pathirana for $120,000. His base price was $50,000. But Colombo Strikers used their 'right to match' and signed Pathirana back for $120,000.

None of the franchises have expressed interest in other top players of Bangladesh.

Taskin's national teammates Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Towhid Hridoy also went under the hammer in the auction but remained unsold in the first round of the auction. Tamim Iqbal also remained unsold.

Pacer Shoriful Islam also failed to get any team in the auction, his base price was $30,000.

Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman was signed by Dambulla Thunders as one of their direct signees for the upcoming season.

