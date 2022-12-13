Taskin rested for 1st Test, Zakir set to make debut

Head coach Russell Domingo hoped that Shakib Al Hasan would play the first Test and lead the side from the front. He got hit on his rib during the second ODI against India by a bouncer of speedster Umran Malik. He thereafter had undergone an X-ray which revealed nothing serious and was allowed to play the third ODI.

However the pain didn't subside, forcing him to cancel the practice session for the first Test.

He then went for another scan on the injured place today and the doctor made sure that everything is okay so far. Shakib later had a 20-minute batting session.

"We are still assessing him. We will make a call later in the afternoon. We hope he is okay. He is still struggling with his ribs and shoulder. Hopefully he can go through hitting some balls now," Domingo said about Shakib.

While Shakib is highly likely to play, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was given rest to recover fully from his old back pain.

Taskin missed the first two ODIs but returned to the third match in which he was wayward and clearly looked not fit enough. Considering his physical condition, he was ruled out of the first Test.

"We are not going to risk Taskin in the first Test. He has come off a layoff and few injections. To get him to bowl for a day and a half in these conditions in Chattogram may not be good for him," Domingo added.

Zakir Hasan is set to make his Test debut in the absence of Tamim Iqbal on the back of his excellent domestic run. He scored a match-saving 173 against India A a few days ago in Cox's Bazar as well.

"I have been very excited by him (Zakir). He has good energy," Domingo said. "I know he has done well domestically; he has played a T20I for Bangladesh. I like the way he looks to score when he bats. A little Tamim-like in the way he bats. Nice and positive. Hopefully he can get off to a good, quick start tomorrow."