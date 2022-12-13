Taskin rested for 1st Test, Zakir set to make debut

Sports

BSS
13 December, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

Taskin rested for 1st Test, Zakir set to make debut

Zakir Hasan is set to make his Test debut in the absence of Tamim Iqbal on the back of his excellent domestic run. He scored a match-saving 173 against India A a few days ago in Cox's Bazar as well.

BSS
13 December, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:19 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Head coach Russell Domingo hoped that Shakib Al Hasan would play the first Test and lead the side from the front. He got hit on his rib during the second ODI against India by a bouncer of speedster Umran Malik. He thereafter had undergone an X-ray which revealed nothing serious and was allowed to play the third ODI.

However the pain didn't subside, forcing him to cancel the practice session for the first Test.

He then went for another scan on the injured place today and the doctor made sure that everything is okay so far. Shakib later had a 20-minute batting session.

"We are still assessing him. We will make a call later in the afternoon. We hope he is okay. He is still struggling with his ribs and shoulder. Hopefully he can go through hitting some balls now," Domingo said about Shakib.

While Shakib is highly likely to play, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was given rest to recover fully from his old back pain.

Taskin missed the first two ODIs but returned to the third match in which he was wayward and clearly looked not fit enough. Considering his physical condition, he was ruled out of the first Test.

"We are not going to risk Taskin in the first Test. He has come off a layoff and few injections. To get him to bowl for a day and a half in these conditions in Chattogram may not be good for him," Domingo added.

Zakir Hasan is set to make his Test debut in the absence of Tamim Iqbal on the back of his excellent domestic run. He scored a match-saving 173 against India A a few days ago in Cox's Bazar as well.

"I have been very excited by him (Zakir). He has good energy," Domingo said. "I know he has done well domestically; he has played a T20I for Bangladesh. I like the way he looks to score when he bats. A little Tamim-like in the way he bats. Nice and positive. Hopefully he can get off to a good, quick start tomorrow."

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

7h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

7h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

27m | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

2h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

7h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis