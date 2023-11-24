Taskin out of New Zealand white-ball tour with recurring shoulder injury

Sports

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 05:21 pm

Related News

Taskin out of New Zealand white-ball tour with recurring shoulder injury

The BCB is planning a long-term rehabilitation for the fast bowler and it is impossible for Taskin to regain full fitness before the Bangladesh contingent leave for New Zealand on 12-13 December.

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 05:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Taskin Ahmed is not part of the Bangladesh squad for the two-match home Test series against New Zealand due to a recurring shoulder injury and the fast bowler is set to miss the team's white-ball tour of New Zealand after the Test series, confirmed Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB is planning a long-term rehabilitation for the fast bowler and it is impossible for Taskin to regain full fitness before the Bangladesh contingent leave for New Zealand on 12-13 December. 

"We are planning a long-term rehabilitation for Taskin," Debashish told The Business Standard (TBS). "He is on medication for the shoulder pain. We want him to rest for a long time and undergo a rehabilitation process. We will review every couple of weeks."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We did an MRI in India. There is a tear which was present before as well. He consulted doctors in the UK. Indian sports physicians have seen him too. We now want him to rest for a long time and recover completely," he said.

Debashish said Taskin is highly unlikely to feature in the New Zealand tour but might return to action in the T20I series. 

"We are not really thinking about the New Zealand tour. We'll see what we can do after 15 days. We will make sure he is fit. We have nothing to do if the New Zealand series [coincides with his rehabilitation]. T20Is are at the back end of the tour. There you just need to bowl four overs. We will decide on that later," he added.

The BCB's medical wing has already communicated with Taskin about the rehabilitation plan and the quick has already started working as per that. "I think if I follow the process, I hope I will recover quickly. But if it doesn't happen, then the only way is to have surgery. But I am not thinking too far ahead," Taskin told TBS.

 

Cricket

Taskin Ahmed / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

7h | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

8h | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

10h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

23h | TBS World
Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

2h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

21h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

22h | TBS Economy