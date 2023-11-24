Taskin out of New Zealand white-ball tour with recurring shoulder injury

Taskin Ahmed is not part of the Bangladesh squad for the two-match home Test series against New Zealand due to a recurring shoulder injury and the fast bowler is set to miss the team's white-ball tour of New Zealand after the Test series, confirmed Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB is planning a long-term rehabilitation for the fast bowler and it is impossible for Taskin to regain full fitness before the Bangladesh contingent leave for New Zealand on 12-13 December.

"We are planning a long-term rehabilitation for Taskin," Debashish told The Business Standard (TBS). "He is on medication for the shoulder pain. We want him to rest for a long time and undergo a rehabilitation process. We will review every couple of weeks."

"We did an MRI in India. There is a tear which was present before as well. He consulted doctors in the UK. Indian sports physicians have seen him too. We now want him to rest for a long time and recover completely," he said.

Debashish said Taskin is highly unlikely to feature in the New Zealand tour but might return to action in the T20I series.

"We are not really thinking about the New Zealand tour. We'll see what we can do after 15 days. We will make sure he is fit. We have nothing to do if the New Zealand series [coincides with his rehabilitation]. T20Is are at the back end of the tour. There you just need to bowl four overs. We will decide on that later," he added.

The BCB's medical wing has already communicated with Taskin about the rehabilitation plan and the quick has already started working as per that. "I think if I follow the process, I hope I will recover quickly. But if it doesn't happen, then the only way is to have surgery. But I am not thinking too far ahead," Taskin told TBS.