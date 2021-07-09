Taskin, Muzarabani fined 15% of match fee for breaching ICC code of conduct

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 11:03 pm

Taskin, Muzarabani fined 15% of match fee for breaching ICC code of conduct

The incident occurred in the 85th over of Bangladesh’s first innings on Thursday. After Muzarabani had bowled a delivery to Taskin, the two players moved aggressively towards each other, and contact was made after words were exchanged face to face.

Taskin, Muzarabani fined 15% of match fee for breaching ICC code of conduct

Bangladesh player Taskin Ahmed and Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani have both been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the one-off Test in Harare.

The players were found to have breached Article 2.1.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, both of whom did not have any previous offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 85th over of Bangladesh's first innings on Thursday. After Muzarabani had bowled a delivery to Taskin, the two players moved aggressively towards each other, and contact was made after words were exchanged face to face.

Both players admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Langton Rusere, third umpire Iknow Chabi and fourth official Forster Mutizwa levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Taskin Ahmed / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Zimbabwe Cricket Team / Blessing Muzarabani

