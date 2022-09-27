Taskin, Mustafiz and Sohan among five Bangladeshi players set to play T-10 league

The first Bangladeshi to acquire a team in the T-10 League this time round was Shakib Al Hasan. This seasoned all-rounder joined Bengal Tigers as an icon player. Later, the Bangladeshi-owned team appointed him captain.

Four more Bangladeshi cricketers received teams in the T-Ten League from the draft after Shakib. Nurul Hasan Sohan has joined the Shakib's Bengal Tigers team. In this team, the young all-rounder Mritunjoy Chowdhury has also been given a call up. Stalwart left handed pacer Mustafizur Rahman has joined Team Abu Dhabi. Taskin Ahmed, the right arm pacer, will compete for the Deccan Gladiators.

Sohan was a "C" category recruit for the Bengal Tigers. The team was further acquired Mrittunjoy from the emerging category. Other Bangladeshi cricketers who were selected in the T-Ten draft were not given a team. Mahmudullah Riyad the former T20 captain, Tamim Iqbal, and Afif Hossain have remained unsold. Following the conclusion of the draft, Mustafiz and Taskin were added to the team.

This domestic league of 60 balls will start on November 23 in Abu Dhabi, it is the 6th season of T-Ten. The final of the 11-day event will be held on December 4. 6 teams have participated in the previous few tournaments, but this time two teams have been increased. The league has 8 teams this time. Bengal Tigers, Chennai Braves, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi have previously participated in this four-six league. The two new teams are Morrisville SAMP and New York Strikers.

Each team will have one icon cricketer. Shakib is the icon and captain of Bengal Tigers. Apart from this, Chennai Braves' Dasun Shanaka, Deccan Gladiators' Nicholas Pooran, Delhi Bulls' Dwayne Bravo, New York Strikers' Kieron Pollard, Northern Warriors' Wanindu Hasaranga, Team Abu Dhabi's Chris Lynn and Morrisville icon cricketer David Miller.