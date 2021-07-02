Taskin keen to leave his footmark in his first Zimbabwe tour

"This is my first tour to Zimbabwe. Although we are in a bio-bubble, I am enjoying the facilities here. I am very excited and can't wait to play," said Taskin on Friday.

Bangladesh national cricket team are touring Bangladesh for the first time in eight years. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who made his international debut in 2014, had never been to Zimbabwe before and wants to leave his mark in his first Zimbabwe tour.

The 26-year old pacer has been impressive since his comeback in international cricket and is keen to perform well in Zimbabwe.

"This is my first tour to Zimbabwe. Although we are in a bio-bubble, I am enjoying the facilities here. I am very excited and can't wait to play," said Taskin on Friday.

Selector and former player Abdur Razzak, on Thursday, remarked that the conditions would be challenging for Bangladesh. Taskin echoed his words: "In Zimbabwe, it won't be easy for us. We have to face a tough opponent in tough conditions. But we have to bring the best out of ourselves no matter how hard the conditions are."

Taskin was particularly impressive in the recent two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Since the Zimbabwe tour is scheduled to begin with the one-off Test, the pacer is currently focusing solely on Test cricket. "Yes, we have come here to play a full series. But every format is different and we have to prepare differently for every format. But right now the focus is on Test cricket. I've worked on my skills and trying to learn to be more patient. Though we have won many matches against Zimbabwe, we must remember that every match is a new match. But we are confident that we will win the series," mentioned Taskin. 

Taskin stated the members of the team understand the significance of fitness in modern-day cricket. "Everyone does something extra. They don't need someone to push them now. Everybody is willing to work hard on fitness. If the players who are coming through the ranks now be sincere about fitness and follow the right, I believe the coming days will be better for them," Taskin remarked.
 

