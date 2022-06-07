Taskin included in Bangladesh's T20I squad for Windies series

Taskin Ahmed missed the two-Test series against Sri Lanka due to a shoulder injury last month. The fast bowler was primarily included in the ODI squad for the upcoming West Indies and now he has been included in the T20I squad as well after successful rehabilitation.

A BCB source confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS). Even though the news hasn't been announced officially yet, Taskin has been informed regarding the inclusion.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-man T20I squad for the West Indies tour on 22 May. Now that Taskin Ahmed is included, the squad will consist of 16 players.

Taskin sustained a shoulder injury while bowling during the first Test against South Africa in April.

He went to London seeking medical advice from a doctor. Much to Taskin's relief, he didn't need any surgery for the injury.

The fast bowler started bowling on 01 June and his fitness impressed the physios to eventually get selected for the T20I series.

Bangladesh will play two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is on the West Indies tour. The tour will kick off with the first Test on 16 June.

Bangladesh's T20I squad for West Indies tour: Mahmudullah Riyad(c), Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed