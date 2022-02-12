Taskin hopes to recover from back pain ahead of Afghanistan series

Sports

BSS
12 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 09:43 pm

BSS
12 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 09:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed hoped to be back in the national fold during the white balls series against Afghanistan, recovering from his back pain fully.

Afghanistan will land in Bangladesh around 10 PM, instead of 5PM today. They will play three ODIs, which are part of the ICC ODI Super League and two T20 matches against Bangladesh.

Taskin said as the pain has subsided, he started bowling with an aim to play the Afghanistan series.

"After a bowling session today, I got some confidence since I felt no pain," Taskin said here today.

"Hopefully there will be no problem to play the Afghanistan series. I will do some more sessions and hope that my confidence will continue to be boosted after every bowling session. I believe I will be fully fit ahead of the Afghanistan series."

Taskin was playing for Chattogram Challengers in the ongoing BPL and looked to be in his supreme form. He in fact has been in form for the last one year and had already established him as a match winner of Bangladesh.

But the back pain during a game of BPL spoiled his smooth journey. However he didn't feel that the time off from the game due to the injury would hamper his bowling rhythm.

"Hopefully I can bowl with the same rhythm as I had before the injury," he remarked.

Taskin is one of the five players of Bangladesh to be in the IPL auction but he said he is not thinking about that, rather he is considering how he would keep him fully fit and play all matches for the country across three formats.

"I am not losing my sleep thinking about the IPL. If I get a team, it would be great but if not, there will be no regret. Moreover we have some Test matches and some important ODI and T20 matches coming up. I am only focusing on those matches and play for my country," he concluded

