Taskin gives Bangladesh a dream start with ball

Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh a flying start as he picked up two wickets in the first two deliveries of the first over in their defense of 144 runs.

The fast bowler first sent Vikramjit Singh back to the pavilion thanks to a brilliant catch at slip by Yasir Ali. The next delivery he picked up the wicket of Bas de Leede who was caught behind.

There was a chance of Bangladesh's first hattrick in T20 World Cup, but Ackermann clipped it through midwicket for three runs.

Taskin eventually gave away 3 runs in the first over.

Hasan Mahmud came on to bowl the next over.